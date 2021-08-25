Biotech Analyst DESTROYS Big Pharma in BOMBSHELL EXCLUSIVE!

Karen Kingston is a former Pfizer employee, a pharmaceutical marketing expert and biotech analyst.

Kingston joins Stew Peters, and brings the receipts! Kingston reveals how the FDA “approval” is sure to be the “checkmate” move to end the shots that have caused unprecedented injury and death, worldwide.

Kingston shared slides and brought the receipts that document everything she states in her BOMBSHELL claims during her exclusive and revealing deliver of damnation to big pharma, and those responsible for pushing these injections onto a global population.

View The Documentation Provided By Karen Kingston

FILE 1

FILE 2

FILE 3

FILE 4

Follow Stew on social media.

See all of Stew’s content at StewPeters.TV

Watch full episodes here.

Check out Stew’s store.

Does The FDA Approval Of Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Change Your Stance on Vaccine Mandates? No, Not Even A Little Not Sure Yes, I Completely Trust The Government Email Address (required) By completing the poll, you agree to receive emails from Red Voice Media, occasional offers from our partners and that you've read and agree to our privacy policy and legal statement Results Vote

Support our efforts to keep truth alive.

Advertise with Red Voice Media

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Red Voice Media. Contact us for guidelines on submitting your own commentary.