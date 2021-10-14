Catch every segment of the show at StewPeters.TV
Couy Griffin is out of custody, finally, and was imprisoned by the corrupt communist regime after PRAYING on the steps of the Capitol on January 6.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: NH Governor, Christopher T. Sununu, ordered his gestapo “Brownshirts” to ARREST a large group of PEACEFUL citizens, yesterday. Why? Because they SILENTLY turned their backs to him. WATCH!
Disgusting text messages are being sent to elderly Trump supporters, calling them TRAITORS for not donating to Kevin McCarthy and the establishment GOP! Laura Loomer is an America First U.S. Congressional Candidate, and she’s calling for an audit of McCarthy and the GOP.
NAMING NAMES! We MUST expose those that use politics for personal gain, leverage of power and treat our country like a professional wrestling match as they grift and embrace the “Hollywood celebrity” status, rather than doing the PEOPLE’S WORK!
This is absolutely heartbreaking! I couldn’t hold back the tears listening to Marilyn recount her story. But more then heartbroken, I am spitting mad!! WHEN are the American people going to stand up united and STOP this tyranny?!!! WHEN?!!!!
Oh how I would really love to but can’t stand alone
All state blue gang members are the minions for the governor These are the kind of acts these power thugs present and then law enforcement wonders why they are attacked and the campaign to defund this shit and put good law enforcement in danger. I’m sure these gang members were bad ass against a 70 year old woman. Heaven only know what they would do to a child.
Yeah, real “heroes” bullying an elderly woman for a thug “governor” that’s supposed to be her defender.
How long Oh Lord.
Why can’t citizens “literally” go in a delegation to the cops and “literally” say look, we know this is f**ked up and you know this is f**ked up. Let’s “literally” partner together and “literally” save our community from tyranny because this is “literally” not acceptable and will not end well.
Why are right wingers so “literally” afraid of organizing? Is it because organizing is “literally” “commie”? Wake up.