Informed Nurse Schools The Board Of Education In Epic Speech About Covid

An RN named Morgan Wallace schooled the New Hanover County Board Of Education on the truth about Covid.
“Patients were needlessly dying because government held policies for treating covid”.
This means, Covid patients were needlessly put on ventilators and were not given the correct medication etc (remember the suppression of Ivermectin, and this is why she says: “or go to the hospital and not make it out”). And here it says “were needlessly dying”, because e.g. of the reason that Covid patients failed to breath successfully, likely as a result of a Sars-induced *Polmunary Embolism, and not because of the common cold effect of the virus (*means: blood clots in the arteries of the lungs. But these symptoms with SARS-CoV-2 still remain generally suppressed in the media, particularly concerning blood clots), and thus cannot not be treated with a ventilator. In this example, only a blood clot dissolver can bring the patient back to breathing. And in such cases, putting Covid-victims on a ventilator, and especially also retracting Ivermectin, which is an anti-viral, and thus stops the formation of clots) makes things go worse, and people may certainly die. This is why she said: “everyone who died with Covid should be considered murder”, which she also reveals by saying that she treated Covid patients before going to the hospital and they got better, because of her pre-clinical treatment. It does not say here, in this particular sentence, it’s the vaccine, although lateron she also talks about the dangerous effects of the vaccine.
And why she said; “I’ve also seeing my colleagues being vaccinated and then get covid”? Well, this may have three possibilities, even four to be sure;
1) The vaccine is very dangerous, and cannot be denied, causing a terrible vaccine reaction or death, which is known to all of us. And, because the vaccine has a similar-like spike protein compared to the virus, a vaccine reaction may look, at least commonly, much like an infection with SARS-CoV-2.
2) But it may also be that people become symptomatic with Covid because of the jab, because the injection may make people primed, by what means, people may become more susceptible to an infection of the virus, where it usually remained asymptomatic, and this because the symptoms of the virus may now become apparent because of the injection. In other words, the vaccine may stimulate the effect of the virus.
And 3), this can also be because her colleages were previously infected with the virus, but the infection remained dormant, so asymptomatic, because of their still strong bodies and immune systems, but when now a vax is added, the immune system may fail whereby the formely dormant virus becomes symptomatic i.e. the effect of the vaccine may once again have a stimulating effect on the symptomatology of the virus.
Or 4) it may come altogether.
Conclusion: She does not really exclude the existence of the virus in her words and experience here, but predominantly lays weight on the vax, because the virus can be succesfully treated (with CORRECT medicines) whereas the vax is a much more difficult and dangerous case, if one may survive at all.
BOTH are very very dangerous, the virus and the jab.
No one has clinically isolated sars 2 covid 19,also these viruses have been proven by Dr Tom Cowan and Dr kaufman not to exist.The injections are the virus and the pcr test swabs and masks are contaminated with toxins and graphene oxide and as for covid it has never been seen by the naked eye under a microscope and only exists insilico meaning on a computer simulation, you can get the truth and facts from the corona Committee headed by Dr Reiner Fuellmich.Dr David E has also confirmed this scamdemick is a total fraud and crimes against humanity
Covid 19 is a false label which has been attached to Flu cases and other respiratory illness in order to create a false pandemic. The aim is to vaccinate the human population with the gene editing shot in preparation for the fourth industrial revolution as espoused by Klaus Schwab.
Absolutely so.
Do you not mean total enslavement of 99.9% of the human population after the critical thinkers are eliminated and only the weak minded and their masters are left, yes, that was a rhetorical question.
She spoke intelligently with honesty and conviction. Well done !
I hope that she, and anybody in a similar situation, has a copy of RFK Jr.’s book “the real anthony fauci” to shove in there face because the book PROVES that the vax KILLS and that even Pfizer data shows that but it was covered up.
Shining the light of truth on haughty, ignorant & evil “medicine” [*A/ the, “leading cause of Death”] isn’t easy, Doctor Ignaz Philipp Semmelweis learned that, he was thrown in, and died in a nut house, for challenging the mass murdering “medicine”, in the 1850’s! * So now our, “Nothing new under the sun” * Leading cause of Death medicine NOW killing between 250,000 to 750,000 each & every year [not counting coved]! According to the [low-ball] Johns Hopkin’s iatrogenic study, or the well documented book by Dr. Gary Null, “Death by medicine.” [free on line] All this DEATH, is to help demonstrate, {Romans 6:23} “Death is the wages of sin but the gift of God is everlasting LIFE through Jesus Christ our Lord.” I.E. Sin brings temporal & eternal Death, God brings Life! Sadly a tough choice for most!
My daughter just stopped over to day hello and was telling me about a conversation with her best friend who is an ER nurse at a well known Norther NJ hospital. Turns out they received 2 car accident victims to the ER. The driver was drunk; passenger the most seriously injured with a piece of the car frame driven through his head. The passenger died. He was also tested for covid and tested positive, of course.
Her friend the nurse later learned that doctors listed the cause of death as covid-19. Aside from doctors recommending a vaccine that has killed about 400,000 Americans already, its only more proof to the absolute corruption of the entire medical establishment.
i suggest we get on our knees in repentance and prayer because short of a miracle these people will remain blind and those perpetrating this injustice will not be held accountable.
AMEN!!!! But YASHUAH HAMASHAIC WILL REPAY….BLOOD UP TO THE HORSES BRIDLE !!!! Revelation 14:20
So people have forgotten or disregard the science on Immuno Priming?
This science was the first major study published with regard to the enormous dangers concerning the vax, whereby the animals (primate: monkeys) were horribly dying in the vaccine study, when these, after injection, were exposed to the natural virus, and this was published all around already at the beginning of the pandemic, as I’ve done myself too, but was highly highly censored. Have we forgotten about this?
Please inform yourselves about ADE Antibody Dependent Enhancement, and still before countering the well-documented true facts, claims and indisputable science, including valid comments and these comments here, thank you.
May we no longer let ourselves be led by science study papers that are misplaced, brought out of context and statistics designed on purpose and that are truly falsified, and/or do not include all the necessary criteria, because the ongoing research and connections were not deeper delved into whereby the credible and truly truthfull data and public acquired expertise knowledge and research and ongoing research are censored by all means. And why this remains generally unknown, even in prevailing alternative media? …
It remains at all times necessary to continue to do the thinking for ourselves and not led ourselves be led by the non-scientific misinforming media or people who are in fact only driven by acquired conviction, but may we always listen to all people who are knowledgeable, whoever they may be, with higher expertise or higher or personal experience and observations.
We know that the number of Covid victims is much much higher than was ever made public, and there are many connections to this, which would lead us quite far here …
Whereby many connections lead back to the kept hidden properties of the virus.
All this is so important, because, if we do not eradicate the virus, we have hardly any stance against the untested and murdorous vaccine products, because the majority can then easily be mislead by fear of the virus (which is nevertheless not harmless at all, as said) and so the powers that be can furthermore do everything possible to also try to enforce the vax on the sensible, clear thinking i.e. the rightfully refusing minority i.e. those people who do not accept the misleading propaganda which, as said, may also include immature and falsified science.
Their intentions were malafide with the word go.
But in case of the virus, everything is so downplayed in such a way … and thus, is still the driving underlaying factor of the pandemic calamity.
What many others are also neglecting is the fact that the environment we live in is very hazardous to our TOTAL WELL BEING ; with reference to the the polluted, air, water, food, and technology it has also caused most of us to be compromised. With the increase of the millimeter wave technology from 24 to 60gh ; we are LITERALLY BEING RADIATED TO DEATH…which by the way actually MIMICS “flu like symptoms”. And also causes all the bleeding. Something that has been kept secret in reference to the so called Spanish Flu. Those people bled to death in 1918. Most of the cases of MASSIVE HEMORRHAGE have also been suppressed when the shut downs started. So there are not only external factors with reference to milieu, but we are MORBIDLY OBESE, taking all these SYNTHETIC meds from Big Pharma…and not getting enough exercise nor sleep. So it would not take much effort for a virus to cause death. With the toxic OVERLOADS we all have …it would be easy for something as simple as a mild flu to take some one out!
This is absolute reality.
The silent Nuk Radiation is rising sky high and nobody seems to be aware of this, incl many further severities concerning contaminations, forming comorbidities with these spike proteins.
Particularly Nuk Radiation, among and indeed also other factors stand for the rise in obesity, breast cancer and other forms of cancer, whereby the body may only get very much more sensitive when injected or infected by the jab and or the virus.
Wonderful. FLCCC rocks and this woman is a hero.
I do not believe she mentioned if she was mere nurse or a NP, as a mere nurse she would not be of much help to people afflicted with the symptoms of Covid-19 because she would not be licensed to prescribe medication.
Let me say this 1 last time, hopefully it will register with those severely warp minded Libturdtard Whipped Cream Cadets who think those of us who unlike them will not submit to the jab are conspiracy theorist nutjobs:
Have to open other link to attach the article link proving my case.
I witness 1st hand how Globalists not only control healthcare but major business chains as well, at the local Walgreens pharmacy right next door to the apartment complex in which I reside with their PA announcement per CDC recommendation Walgreens recommends that anyone who has not been vaccinated wear a mask when in the store, thank goodness it is only recommended.
At restaurants such as the local Red Robin you see staff members that are wearing masks which I verified with a staff member there is because they have not received the jab.
1 young lady not wearing a mask admitted she received the jab, I asked if it was the 2 shot mRNA, she looked confused and asked what that meant then added it was the Pfizer vaccine, which is the mRNA gene therapy poison, is it not tragic how they submit to those shots but know nothing about what is being injected into their bodies.