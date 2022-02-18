Red Voice Media Dr. Hodkinson: “This Vaccine Was Never Needed in the First Place”

"We don't introduce experimental products into billions of people's arms [for an upper respiratory infection]. There never was a public health emergency, which is the underpinning for emergency use authorization."

Full Video: https://rumble.com/vuyhi2-dr.-paul-alexander-and-dr.-roger-hodkinson-react-to-justin-trudeau.html

Real News & Commentary for Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/

Join our Community: https://redvoicemedia.net/community

Support Our Efforts To Keep Truth Alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Get Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko M.D.'s Z-Stack Protocol, use code RVM for discount: https://redvoicemedia.net/zstack

Get massive discounts and support Mike Lindell and MyPillow with discount code RVM

Get the new “America First" Coffee and more from the Ranger Candy Coffee Company: https://redvoicemedia.net/coffee

Don't Go to Jail over a Gun! Get This State Gun Law Guide 100% Free: https://redvoicemedia.net/stategunlaws

Bitcoin = Freedom! Easily buy and sell crypto today: https://redvoicemedia.net/crypto

Advertise with us: https://theardent.group/redvoicemedia-advertising/