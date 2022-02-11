Kari Lake Embarrasses 60 Minutes With One Simple Question About Being A Respectable Journalist

Australian 60 Minutes hack reporter completely obsessed with Donald Trump get absolutely owned by Arizona candidate for Governor Kari Lake.
Real News & Commentary for Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/
Join our Community: https://redvoicemedia.net/community Support Our Efforts To Keep Truth Alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Get Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko M.D.'s Z-Stack Protocol, use code RVM for discount: https://redvoicemedia.net/zstack
Get massive discounts and support Mike Lindell and MyPillow with discount code RVM
Get the new “Let’s Go Brandon!” Coffee and more from the Ranger Candy Coffee Company: https://redvoicemedia.net/coffee
Don't Go to Jail over a Gun! Get This State Gun Law Guide 100% Free: https://redvoicemedia.net/stategunlaws
Bitcoin = Freedom! Easily buy and sell crypto today: https://redvoicemedia.net/crypto
Join the Discussion
COMMENTS POLICY: We have no tolerance for messages of violence, racism, vulgarity, obscenity or other such discourteous behavior. Thank you for contributing to a respectful and useful online dialogue.