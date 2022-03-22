close

Red Voice Media

Dr. Robert Malone: COVID Is Just a Skirmish—We Have a Much Bigger Problem

By

"[The WEF] has a clear agenda which is not aligned with the U.S. Constitution... They are actively trying to advance the cause of a one-world government that will supplant national governments... I really do feel that this COVID situation is just a skirmish, and the bigger battle is against censorship, control, and a growing global totalitarianism."

Full Video: https://rumble.com/vy29p4-stand-up-with-dr.-malone-highlight-reel.html

Upload via: https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox

Real News & Commentary for Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/

Join our Community: https://redvoicemedia.net/community

Support Our Efforts To Keep Truth Alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Get Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko M.D.'s Z-Stack Protocol and the NEW Z-DTOX, use code RVM for discount: https://redvoicemedia.net/zstack

Sign the petition: No Direct U.S. Military Action In Ukraine! https://redvoicemedia.net/notroops

Get Official RVM Apparel: https://redvoicemedia.net/apparel

Get massive discounts and support Mike Lindell and https://MyPillow.com with discount code RVM

Emergency Preparedness, Food Storage & Supplies: https://redvoicemedia.net/prepare

Get the new “America First” Coffee and more from the Ranger Candy Coffee Company: https://redvoicemedia.net/coffee

Don't Go to Jail over a Gun! Get This State Gun Law Guide 100% Free: https://redvoicemedia.net/stategunlaws

Advertise with us: https://theardent.group/redvoicemedia-advertising/

Recent Videos

Join the Discussion

COMMENTS POLICY: We have no tolerance for messages of violence, racism, vulgarity, obscenity or other such discourteous behavior. Thank you for contributing to a respectful and useful online dialogue.

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
DrSteve
6 hours ago

Dr Malone hits the target dead center. The task now is to get the word OUT! We all need to become more articulate and fearless if we want to have a chance in this battle. 🔥⚔️

0
Reply