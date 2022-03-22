Red Voice Media Dr. Robert Malone: COVID Is Just a Skirmish—We Have a Much Bigger Problem

"[The WEF] has a clear agenda which is not aligned with the U.S. Constitution... They are actively trying to advance the cause of a one-world government that will supplant national governments... I really do feel that this COVID situation is just a skirmish, and the bigger battle is against censorship, control, and a growing global totalitarianism."

